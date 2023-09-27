LIVE NEWS: Hollywood Writers Guild ends strike after winning new 3-year contract

Spain: Parliament has voted down the bid of Alberto Núñez Feijo, the popular leader of the country’s conservative opposition, to become the next prime minister.

Economic Indicators: Germany’s GfK Consumer Climate Survey is expected to give a sense of the eurozone’s largest economy

Results: Updates are expected from Jefferies, Saga and fast-fashion retailer H&M, whose shares suffered earlier this month when it posted weaker-than-expected sales figures.