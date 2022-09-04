Lisa Fletcher: Memphis police are searching for a school teacher who was kidnapped during an early morning jog.

Elisa “Lisa” Fletcher, 34, was jogging around 4:30 a.m. when she was approached by an unidentified man, police said. He was forced into a mid-size dark SUV and taken from the scene, police said. A “vehicle of interest” in connection with the kidnapping was located on Saturday, police said.

“The vehicle of interest has been located and a male occupant of the vehicle has been taken into custody,” Memphis Police announced on Twitter. “Eliza Fletcher Not Found.”

Police did not immediately say whether the man arrested was believed to be involved in the kidnapping or if he would face charges.

Photos released by police show Fletcher running near the University of Memphis. She was last seen wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts, police said in the alert.