Lewiston, Maine, active shooting situation: At-large suspect, 22 dead after multiple incidents, authorities say

Authorities say at least 22 people are dead and dozens more injured after two shootings Wednesday night at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine. Officials say the search for the person involved in the shooting is ongoing.

Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, is a person of interest and should be considered armed and dangerous, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said.

Law enforcement officials in Maine tell CNN that Card is a certified firearms instructor and member of the U.S. Army Reserve. Card recently threatened to shoot at a National Guard facility in Saco, Maine, and also reported mental health issues, including hearing voices, officials said.

During Wednesday night’s press conference, Sauschuck declined to provide additional information about the card. “We’re not ready to go behind (the card),” he said.

Lewiston Police Department The Lewiston Police Department has identified Robert Card as a “person of interest” in the shooting.

At least 22 people were killed, Lewiston City Councilman Robert McCarthy told CNN, citing the city administrator.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. ET, Sauschuck said. Lewiston police reported active shooter incidents at Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley on Mollison Way, and Scheminge’s Bar & Grill restaurant on Lincoln Street.

“We encourage all businesses to lock or close while we investigate,” the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Register on Facebook Wednesday evening.

Sheriff’s Office Published “Suspect to be identified” pictures. The man is seen holding a high powered assault style rifle.

Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office released a photo of what is believed to be the suspect in Lewiston, Maine.

Residents of Lewiston and the neighboring city of Lisbon are under shelter-in-place orders, Sauschuck said.

A “vehicle of interest” was found in Lisbon, the commissioner said. Earlier, Lewiston police said they were looking for a vehicle Posted a picture What appeared A small, white SUV believed to be painted black with a front bumper. Maine State Police confirmed a photo of the suspect’s car to CNN.

Lewiston is 36 miles north of Portland and is the second largest city in the state.

“Please stay indoors with doors locked,” state police said In a post on Facebook. “Call 911 if you see suspicious activity or persons.”

Lewiston Maine Police Department The Lewiston Police Department released a photo of the vehicle involved in the shooting.

More about Lewiston

Second most populous city Maine

Population: 38,493 ( 2022

Median household income: $48,069 (2021)

Population: 83.4% white, 7.3% black

A city spokesman initially told the Sun Journal newspaper that another shooting occurred at a Walmart distribution center, but a company spokeswoman told CNN that none of Walmart’s facilities were involved in the incidents.

Authorities in the nearby city of Auburn have “strongly stressed” residents because of the ongoing active shooter situation. A position At X, formerly Twitter.

Auburn is 2 miles west of Lewiston.

In a statement, the FBI said its Boston division was coordinating with law enforcement partners in Maine and “stands ready to assist with any available evidence” and urged the public to remain vigilant.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday night that she had been briefed on the situation.

“I urge all people in the area to follow the direction of state and local enforcement. I will continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public security officials,” the governor said said on Facebook.

