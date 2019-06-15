Wake Up Grenada!

We in Grenada take so much for granted in our lives until one day something strikes sudden and we begin to wonder. In this life some of us take one at his word, we respect him, we trust him because of his age, experience and we expect him to be very knowledgeable and truthful, but time and time again we are deceived by those we trust.

Our Prime Minister said he could not trust a number of persons who occupied several offices in his administration. The question is why? Is it because he was not prepared to take their advice based on their knowledge and experience?

Persons experienced and knowledgeable in various areas of government services were transferred, dismissed from their offices or suffered, why? Of late we heard, read or as implied by a former Attorney General of this present administration that the Prime Minister does not/did not in many cases take the solid advice given him and those who lived in this country over at least the pass fifteen or more years, the result is evidence: Dipcon, Government/Nicholas and Hamilton, Cabinet Secretary, Supervisor of Elections, Commissioner of Police, Grenlec, just to mention a few, the result of which is costing us, oh so much.

This pattern of behaviour has caused me to give the behaviour of President Donald Trump of the USA a comparative look with that of our Prime Minister. What will the outcome of what is taking place there is anyone’s guess? Compare those with what is taking place in the UK with Prime Minister Theresa May, Brexit and the European Union.

Much debate, very close result in voting, resignation, etc. In all of this we as a very small nation cannot afford to have our Prime Minister sell/give away our patrimony as appears to have taken place in the case of the Oil and Gas exploration and their discovery. The whole affair seems to be fraught with deception, corruption and secrets .

Colonial governments used the tendering process to enable them to get in the majority of cases the best for their governments. By and large some organisations/governments of today use the same method.

Our neighbour Trinidad and Tobago uses it for the granting of license in the gas and oil exportations, and all that goes with it.

Trinidad is one, if not the oldest Oil producing country in the world. How come this administration did not seek assistant/advice from Trinidad and Tobago in our exploration or is it that our government did not take their advice?

In any venture, a person/a country seeks advice from renowned, competent, experienced persons or organisations in the field they propose to venture into. Think about it! Is Global Petroleum Group an aged and experienced company? Not at all, they seem to be very young speculators who were not even able to raise enough funds to venture into proper exploration. It may very well be that they have excellent and questionable individuals whom those in this administration could not match.

From all appearances we heading down a very dangerous path and I hate to think that we may not be able to get out or the cost to do so will be astronomical.

Those who alien themselves with the corruptors and gain much favours flourish for a while, while the few who speaks up against corruption in many cases along with the majority who remain silent also suffer, but the consolation is nothing lasts forever.

Wake Up Grenada!

Simeon Green