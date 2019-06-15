It is with great concern that I am asking the following question – are you satisfied with the condition in which we are burying “our dead”?

For example, looking back many years ago, up to this present time, have we been finding “Virgin Spots” to dig new graves? Now although I asked that question, based on my observation I can say that we are not up to that standard because if you take a sober look at our cemeteries around the island, you will agree that the “Virgin spots” in some of them are almost used-up and fully turn our cemeteries into mass graves, and this is a “Sacrilegious Act” we should avoid.

So here is my solution:-

(1) The Grenada Conference of Churches, The Undertakers and Civil Society should sit with parliamentarians to help form a “Burial policy”.

(2). The fact that we have 110,000 persons living on this island “Grenada” that measures about 76,800 acres of land, then one (1) cemetery in a central area could solve our problem for the next 70 years, agreeing that St. Andrew’s being the most central of the parishes, sharing its borderline with the others, then at least 30 acres of land can be allocated there for a “National Cemetery”, where a double chamber church, all religion inclusive will be building to accommodate (2) funerals at the same time, then these funeral processions will be from that church to the grave sites, making funeral processions free from vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, I know this will cost some money so this is the right time to start lobbying groups like the Grenada Diaspora in finding this project that will bring some sanctity to our final place of rest and honour.

While on this note, I want to send a message to my brothers and sisters in “Guyana” that with the good news of the discovery and investment in oil, that they should first build a “Shrine” in honour of the 918 persons that died in the Jonestown Massacre in 1978 as doing this will bring a level of sanity to their nation.

Michael Modeste