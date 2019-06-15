Another NNP scheme!!!

Browsing through the Grenada Broadcast website, I came across a news article headlined “COMMENCEMENT OF VOUCHER APPLICATION IN ST. ANDREWS NORTH EAST” followed by a large logo of the NNP. The article was written by NNP Media.

The article went on to state that the applications are for uniform vouchers and so I automatically thought that it was referring to school uniforms. The information was for the North-East Constituency of St. Andrew and there was a schedule of dates, times and locations where these applications should be made.

Also stated was that applicants should ‘walk with’ their National ID cards as information from them would be required for completion of the application forms. Thus, I have a few questions:

Tell me, what kind of program is this? Is this an NNP program or a national program?

If a national program, why is information for such a program not being written and disseminated by the Ministry of Social Services or the Ministry of Education instead of by NNP Media?

Are the constituents being deliberately hoodwinked into thinking that such programs are of the NNP and therefore they must support the NNP in order to get uniforms for their children?

Is the funding for this program from the Government Treasury or from the coffers of the NNP?

Why is information from the National ID card necessary to access such a program?

If these applications are for school uniforms, do school children under 18 years have National ID cards?

Should the Ministry of Education or the Ministry of Social Affairs not already have all the necessary information for this program?

So, if these applications are for school uniforms, where do the National ID cards come in? Or are the parents the true applicants?

Is this another scheme by the NNP to perform the job of the Supervisor of Elections which should constitutionally be done by the Parliamentary Elections Offices in the constituencies?

Is it true that the Constituency Offices of the Members of Parliament (MP) – which are not paid for by any political party – are also being used as party offices of the NNP?

The resources of the State of Grenada are for the benefit of all Grenadians and not for just a few. Government resources should not be used to promote party politics and the line should be drawn between government and party. Our constitution does not recognize political parties and it is time for Grenadians to know the difference and call the perpetrators out. I hope that answers to the above questions would be forthcoming and the relevant issues addressed.

Valerie