747 Aircraft owned By Idiot Investors in St Vincent

Boeing 747, First flight February 9, 1969. Introduction to service January 22, 1970, with Pan American World Airways. So this aircraft may be as old as 49 years. They stopped making the 747 in 2017, so most likely this aircraft is obsolete. A pilot told me the expected life of a 747 is about 35 years if they are used in long haul applications.

According to manufacturers, 747s are capable of 20,000 cycles, so if that’s two flights per day at 8+ hours each, we are looking at 30 years. If a passenger 747–400 starts service in 1989, making 2018–2019 the logical 30 year – 20,000 cycle retirement date.

The 747 is an uneconomical gas guzzler, engine prone to bird strikes that can down the aircraft. There is most certainly no one in SVG who can service this aircraft.

When this particular aircraft arrived at Argyle airport in Saint Vincent SVG, without any tail markings, or in front of fin markings, did anyone wonder why? As required by International law, the markings must be a minimum of 12” in height and be readable. The aircraft markings tell the history of the aircraft, its age, previous and current owner/s. You can also check from the markings if the aircraft has ever been involved in any accidents. Also if it has a current airworthiness certification.

Without markings, this aircraft can belong to anyone, drug dealers, terrorists, or just be stood waiting to move a Venezuelan despot and his generals to Dubai. According to the owners it will carry 50 US tons of cargo, so they will be able to take a lot of gold (and uranium) with them.

Who, from Saint Vincent would want to go to Dubai, other than those who have acquired a house there, and I can assure you there is one or two Vincentians who have done that, and several from Venezuela also, bolt holes.

What can be shipped from Argyle to Dubai, we don’t have any produce or products suitable. Arabs are fussy about what they eat, and nothing grown in SVG and packed here would be acceptable to them. Also, remembering when they stayed in a Villa hotel, no women may touch their food, because they class them as unclean.

The SVG Air, Twin Otter aircraft would be more suitable for Vincentian passenger numbers. Unfortunately, they cannot fly that far.

Is it to be used as a troop carrier to carry Vincentian ALBA trained fighters with their fat commander in chief to Venezuela to fight alongside the Caribbean Red Army, which includes Vincentians,

Cubans, Iranians, and Russians? Because SVG has signed up to protect and fight alongside any ALBA member and protect them from aggression from enemies, such as the United States of America. We signed up for that years ago, so if we want to move our troops with this 35 or more year old 747, it’s just the ticket for a one off no return to base use.

Can you imagine an aircraft coming from SVG, SVG owned, landing in any country that worries about drugs. They will spend hours ripping it apart every time it lands, because of where it comes from. SVG is the second largest grower of marijuana in the Caribbean, after Jamaica.

SVG is also one of the largest distribution points for the South American cocaine trade.

Our political leaders association with the Venezuelan Maduro family who has convicted cocaine smugglers from the family locked up in the US, that will ensure that we have the right references by association.

Iran are searching for 747 parts to keep their aging obsolete fleet flying, unfortunately for them they are US sanctioned, so unless someone flies them in a whole aircraft they are out of luck.

When Vincentians are presented with secrecy where secrecy is not required and not normal circumstances, we must think, even imagine the worst. Because, if everything was above board, that aircraft would be emblazoned with its required markings.

Is this as simple as driven by dynastical greed, the Amerijet replacement? Is this old scrapper of any use for the purpose of cargo even? This B-747-400 scrapper was recently pulled out of an aircraft bone-yard in Arizona, and was mystically flown to St. Vincent’s Argyle International Airport under the cover story of a startup airline by island investors for passengers and freight service between St. Vincent to Dubai in the Middle East.

Has anyone ever read such BS? What a hoot!

Jolly Green