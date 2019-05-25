ARE WE DRINKING OURSELVES TO DEATH?

Many are boasting about the availability of a constant supply of portable water on the island of Petite Martinique. In fact, this is a great achievement not to be boasted of since water is a basic necessity and not a luxury in my book.

One very important question that we fail to ask is – how portable is the water? The unsuspecting residents are thankful for the service unaware of the financial and health issues they will inherit as a result of processes not being followed.

I am not trying to scare anyone or paint a bad picture of the National Water and Sewerage Authority, but to call on the relevant authorities to address this situation before it’s too late. I hope the relevant authorities would not try to make excuses of lack of funds because we know better.

For those who don’t know The Petite Martinique Desalination Plant was designed as a highly sustainable system. Besides producing water for household consumption, it is also generating energy which is fed to the national grid. So, it’s clear to see that once the sun shines which always happens revenue is generated. This revenue was meant to be used to enhance the production and distribution systems on the island.

We are aware that since the plant was installed in 2014 over EC $500,000.00 worth of revenue was generated to date, where it went is another story.

The main issue at hand is the portability of the water that is presently distributed to householders. Studies have shown that even after water has passed reverse osmosis membranes, it still requires treatment before it can be sent to your tap. In the case of the Petite Martinique system, no post treatment is done this a fact not an allegation.









For desalinated water to be apt for human consumption it still needs to pass through the post-treatment phase which aims to give the water its chemical characteristics required for it to be drinkable. Desalinated water is so pure that it is lacking in minerals that are good for your health meaning it needs further processing to add these minerals in.

Desalinated water is very pure water which is almost completely devoid of any dissolved salts or micro-organisms. This is as a result of passing through meticulous pre-treatment processes which includes physico-chemical process followed by filtration prior to reverse osmosis. However, many of the mineral components that are removed during reverse osmosis are actually good and even necessary for drinking water.

In addition, this water is corrosive because of its low pH and the absence of the absorption potential of carbon-based molecules that are usually found in natural water. As such all desalinated water must go through a post-treatment process to resolve its mineral deficiency and slightly adjust its pH to make it more alkaline.

I am certain the management of the National Water and Sewerage Authority is aware of this since many of their engineers are trained in that field. One may ask, is this deliberately done to show the lack of capacity to finance and manage these plants?

We are aware of ongoing discussions with the Ansa Mc Cal group who have shown interest in acquiring these plants. We are certain that their interest is mainly in renewables having spoken to some of the consultants they sent to look at the plants.

The residents of Petite Martinique are already experiencing the effects and it is costing them dearly. We are calling on the management of NAWASA to address this issue.

Concerned Citizen