I have written about kite flying before, but I have been encouraged to return to the subject, not only because it is Easter time, but because the subject seems to have taken on additional public order interest lately.

Kite flying is a healthy pastime for children to engage in, it encourages craftsmanship, it is traditional, and it is also part of our culture.

But it is also the year 2019. Our country has developed rapidly, property density wise, and there are less open spaces where kites can be flown without endangering electricity pylons, or disturbing the rest of citizens at night.

When I was a lad, we flew kites every Easter at the “Guides hut” yard, and “Proudfoot pasture” in the Villa area in St George. Some of our kites had noisemakers on them. Being daylight hours, we could tug in and slack out our kites and play with them, observing them visibly.

At 6.00 p.m. we took down our kites and went home, to return another day to fly them again.

Recently someone hoisted a kite in my area at 5.45 p.m, just some fifteen minutes before dark, equipped with a very loud noisemaker.

They would not have been able to see the kite, or play with it. The only reason it was put up was to make a racket at night over someone else’s house, whilst that person selfishly went home to sleep snuggly in their bed, away from the nagging disturbance.

The purpose for putting up that kite at night was to disturb people.

Nothing else. Like it or leave it.

The Police department has publicly announced that leaving kites up at night is against the Law of the land.

But would it be an unreasonable plea to make to kite flyers, to ask them that if they cannot take down their kites at sunset, that they do not leave kites aloft during night-time hours that are equipped with noisemakers or mad bulls, call them what you wish?

GRENLEC puts out annual advisories to the public asking people to be careful, and to avoid flying kites near power lines. They recently warned of the possibility of electrocution occurring in some cases, and disclosed the extremely high cost of outages suffered by kite flying to the company. A cost they revealed would be passed on to the consumer- me and you.

So perhaps the authorities need to ramp up a campaign of public education, and results oriented law enforcement on this matter. Let the kites be flown by all means, but only in open and safe areas, and limited to daylight hours only. We all have to exist on this little rock together. Better we do so in harmony, than in unnecessary aggravation.

Let’s think about it.

Roger Byer

Morne Jaloux

St. George