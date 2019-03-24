Environmental Issues – how concerned are you?

As a people do we really care about our environment and our surroundings?

Are you a concerned citizen, and are you aware of what’s happening around you on a daily basis, are you happy with the level of pollutants around you?

Are you contributing towards the further degradation of your environment?

Do we really care about biodiversity and how pollutants are impacting our environment negatively?

Grenada is branded as being “PURE GRENADA” but does this truly reflect our country as being pure? If you were to ask me, I would be frank and honest and say, “I BEG TO DIFFER”.

We have recently heard about environmental wardens and I’m wondering if it’s not another name for the seasonal Debushers, who are continuously destroying our natural environment by indiscriminately cutting shrubs and trees that are protecting the embankments along the roadside.

In my opinion Government hasn’t done enough in protecting the environment because of constant neglect and abuse. I know the government has taken important steps in phasing out toxic plastics and styrofoam, and is to be applauded for that: but there is much more that needs to be done. Re: Proper disposal of tyres/engine oil?

Regarding tyres – there’s a small holding area at Perseverance Landfill but stock piling will only have more harmful effects on the environment for example it will create a breeding ground for mosquitoes and rodent infestation “if something isn’t done urgently then we would have a serious problem on our hands”.

I have witnessed this ugliness along with many other citizens of the indiscriminate dumping of large quantities of motor oil from a fishing vessel that was docked at the Carenage waterfront in St. George’s a few months ago. I raised those concerns on electronic social media.

HAVE THOSE IN AUTHORITY DONE ANYTHING ABOUT IT? As far as I know this still continues to happen on a daily basis.

Over the decades we have seen how slowly they’re destroying our natural environment as extensive deforestation has been taking place making way for concrete jungles all in the name of economic development.

It bleeds my heart when I have to think about the natural Dove habitat that was destroyed at Mt. Hartman for a failed tourism project. I’m afraid the other Dove sanctuary at Perseverance is facing a similar fate, with only a notice indicating protected area.

The fencing is partially up. Has anyone considered BIRDWATCHING as an option for Grenada. Birdwatching could so easily become part of our tourism product – there could be a Caribbean birding trail as these are opportunities that we need to capitalise on in terms of eco-tourism.

As a concerned citizen of this beautiful nation of ours I’m overly concerned about the uglification of Grand Anse with more tourism projects from wealthy investors. Government has failed to adhere to reports that were done which made claims that no more hotels should be constructed along Grand Anse beach.

Yet we have seen the emergence of the Silversands Hotel Development project, Kimpton Kawana Bay Hotel Project and soon to be coming on stream is the Rivera Hotel.

The callousness continues to reflect the behaviour of government because for instance the Anti-Litter Abatement Act is just sitting in some Ministry collecting dust in a filing cabinet.

Despite the ban on styrofoam importation in the country with the Non-Biodegradable Waste Control Act, “I’m not going to jump for joy because this isn’t even a ripple on the surface.”

Many NGOs and interest groups have been trying their utmost best in helping to raise the education awareness and private citizens alike have been lobbying for changes in practices on how we mistreat our environment by destroying it with pollutants.

DISCLAIMER: I’m not against development but rather for the protection of our fragile environment and will not support the destruction of it. I believe in saving it for the future generations of those who will come after us.

I have noticed a number of pollutants along the banks of the St John River and I’m sure the ecosystem there is affected badly. I’m of the view that this is one of the most polluted rivers on the island because there’s an invasion of strange looking algae growing in that river higher up stream. I believe this is due because of all the industrial waste that’s emptied into that river by the many businesses that operating alongside, beginning at Tempe.

There’s a garage located at the entrance to River Road on the left-hand side of the river bank, and I’m pretty sure all the motor oil used from the engines of those vehicles are dumped into the river.









This harmful practice can be detrimental and it can have negative impact on the environment and marine life.

A little further up that same street there’s a waste disposal company located on the other side of the river and they too are dumping filth and all the run-off water from garbage and septic trucks are washed off into the river. There is conclusive evidence because of the run-off which is visible from the main road.

More emphasis is needed to be placed on Biodiversity: ensuring people know what it is, where it is, and why is it important? “These are the things we must focus our attention on and it’s not just for those that care about the environment but rather it concerns all.”

I often have to ask the question – where are the environmentalists here in Grenada who should be passionate about the environment? Are they just sitting in an office collecting a salary at end of each month?

Government is always signing agreements with ratifications regarding the environment at (COP) Conference of Parties and yet the environment is not being protected. I can recall on 22nd June 2002 when a number of Government officials from around the region signed the (Cotonou Agreement ACP-EU Partnership Agreement) including Grenada. They vowed to protect the environment and the question is – have they followed through on those agreements?

Let’s pause for a moment and just think about all what happened in past and still continues to happen today with respect to the level of environmental degradation that’s taking place in our country.

We have been hearing lately about making St. George’s City Climate Smart and Climate Resilient but where’s the protection of our environment taking place?

My question has always been why are Government officials hiding behind facades in other to collect millions of dollars in grants and loans in the name of our mistreated environment?

The Green Climate Fund was used in the 2018 General Elections as a gimmick in capturing votes because the electorates were told we have millions of dollars and figures were quoted and that was from the aforementioned fund.

Let’s take a look at the indiscriminate dumping area for raw sewage located close to the entrance of Green Bridge in the city. The area there is literally polluted with raw sewage and toiletries, and is often left there for days stagnating.

The air within that vicinity always carries that offensive odor of raw sewage and it’s sickening and unbreathable. Students and pedestrians are usually seen passing in that area going to the various schools that are located in the Queen’s Park area. That’s an environmental hazard. Are those in authority waiting for a pandemic or epidemic to break out before those issues are addressed?

Another issue is the Perseverance Landfill area. I’m now wondering why there is a third dumping site? Why are we polluting such fertile grounds with rubbish and garbage? I think it’s time government invests in proper landfill facilities where recycling of plastics and other products can take place instead of moving from one site to the other. Again, I’ve been present in discussions with government and with Solid Waste – they really do recognise the problem, but do not have the funds. It’s not that easy. Let me invite you to the next Sustainable Development Council Meeting – when I find out when it is.

All of this goes to show we don’t have good people working in the ministry responsible for waste. If we’re passionate enough about our environment things would be much more and better organised. I think it’s time for total privatisation of waste collection services here in Grenada because I’m tired of sub-contractors and contractors.

In privatisation, some or all of the management, ownership, and tasks for a government operation are shifted to the private sector. One of the most common forms of privatisation is the selection of a private entity to deliver a service, it is sad to say we don’t have Local Government, just public employees.

Essentially, a Local Government is responsible for outsourcing the necessary services. Recycling and garbage collection and disposal are increasingly becoming one of these services that need restructuring and I want see privatisation. Collection of garbage is already privatised. It is disposal that is not privatised.

Money – to set up recycling facilities – is a major problem. Solid Waste people know exactly what they ought to be doing, but nobody – including government – has the funds. There is no economy of scale here – ironically, little Grenada does not generate enough garbage to generate electricity etc, with it. I have already discussed this with tourists from several countries in the garbage business.

The ideal solution would be for one Caribbean island to take in the garbage from the others – but freight costs would be prohibitive. Another problem is that we have no land use policy (separation of residential from industrial, recreational etc.)

The harbour located close to the Perseverance Landfill has now become a dumping ground for derelict boats and abandoned fishing vessels. Can that be right? A boating graveyard. I hope those in authority do something about it immediately.

Lastly, I have one more concern in the area in question, because there is a small river or stream and when it rains heavily, the water gathers at the foot of the first landfill site and oils are usually dumped to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. But it’s a very dangerous practice, I’m sure the run-off water makes its way into the harbour and marine life will also be affected.

I’m calling on the necessary authority to do something to save our environment — please!

EACH OF US HAS A VITAL ROLE TO PLAY IN ENSURING THAT OUR ENVIRONMENT IS PROTECTED FROM POLLUTANTS.

Brian J.M. Joseph