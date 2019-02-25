Beauty and the Beast!!!

Citizens here are concerned about the beautiful but massive “black” building now being erected along the Woodlands road and, for which, so far, there seems to be no facilities for PARKING – this road being a heavily used road in and out of Grand Anse area.

Equally, the ¼ inch concrete drain that passes in front of the “black beauty” can hardly contain water when it drizzles. Ahead of the impending rainy season could someone address the need for a 2 to 3 foot concrete drain starting perhaps at the corner before “black beauty” and continuing around the corner in front of Qualitek Printers.









Citizens will join in prayers for a response to their concerns.

Winifred Jones