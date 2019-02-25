An experience with Caribbean Airlines!!!

I would appreciate it if you could publish this ‘open’ letter to sensitise Caribbean Airlines (CA) staff as well as passengers regarding this airline’s treatment of people.

I had an online chat regarding my complaint of an experience I suffered on Dec. 17, 2018, Flight # CA601. The person advised me to make the complaint using their online form which I did. After completion, a message came back saying that I would hear from them via email within seven working days, and via regular mail within 40 working days. So far, I have had no correspondence from CA in any form.

After seeing CA’s propaganda deluge in the Caribbbean media over the last few weeks about Caribbean Identity, I have decided to make my grievance public with the hope that I would hear from the airline, and relations with the public will improve.

My complaint is in regard to the mistreatment I received from a crew member on Dec. 17, 2018.

Because of my recent surgery, I was taken in a wheelchair to the door of the aircraft. I politely requested help with my carry-on luggage. The crew member refused, and explained that they are not allowed to put baggage for passengers to be stored above. I explained that the only help I needed was to wheel my carry-on luggage to my seat; I did not need for her to hoist it as I was going to ask a fellow-passenger to do so.

She insisted that there is no way she or her crew could do that (taking the carry-on baggage to my seat area). I explained that I had surgery, and the doctor underscored the importance of not handling any weight or pulling or pushing any object that might cause internal bleeding. She was laughing – almost in a belligerent expression. I wanted a record of this incident and therefore took a few photos (of her laughing).









I was left alone to fend for myself as the lady was unmovable in her resolve not to help. I therefore struggled and pulled my carry-on baggage.

After the plane arrived in Port-of Spain, I approached her to explain why she did not help me. She was repeating the same information (that she and the other crew were not allowed to put passengers’ baggage in the storage section above). I was recording this conversation and she got angry. She said that no photos or videos are allowed in the plane. (I’ve seen several videos of mis-handlings in the plane; all one has to do is to check out these goings-on on Youtube.) She then called security on me.

As we were speaking, I saw one of the crew who emerged from the cockpit. His name was (withheld), and he informed me that he was an assistant to the captain (or something of the sort). I explained the incident (in Toronto), and he suggested that I write a complaint – which I am doing right now.

After my conversation with (name withheld), a security guard supervisor, (name withheld) had a chat with me. He asked me to tell my side of the story (after he had spoken with the lady), which I did. He apologized for the unfortunate experience but demanded that I delete all the photos and videos that I took of my conversation with the lady.

I have heard of the disdainful treatment of Caribbean Airlines employees given to passengers but this is the first time I experienced this with CA.

I would appreciate it if an inquiry would be made into this incident. I would be glad to meet with a senior representative of CA to discuss the matter.

Dr. Devanand Bhagwan