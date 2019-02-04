ROAD 2 KAYAK MAS not a competing event

It has been drawn to our attention that certain individuals have found it necessary to reach out to Carriacou Carnival Committee members complaining to them that our event ‘Road 2 Kayak Mas’ is competing with the Carnival Committee events.

As a result of this unfortunate development, allow us to shed some light for those of you who seem to be obviously misinformed and somewhat confused.

To begin, the event is being held to raise awareness (create a hype) for the upcoming Carnival season. As a matter of fact, we did an event of a similar nature namely ‘Spice Island Summer 241’ for Carriacou Regatta and Spicemas which saw positive reviews from all levels of society.

Secondly, we are not competing with anyone and we have no intentions of doing so. As nationals of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique the onus is on us to ensure that our Festivals are promoted in whatever way possible.









Last but not least, our free event is in no way clashing or competing with any Carnival Committee events. It is important to note also, that our event is fully supported by the Carnival Committee simply because we are helping to boost the festival.

‘Road 2 Kayak Mas’ is an event for Artistes, Mas band leaders, Djs, Promoters, Carnival Committee and all stakeholders interested.

It is rather unfortunate that one would find the time to criticise an event rather than use that time to read, understand and pay attention to what ‘Road 2 Kayak Mas’ is all about especially as our flyer and Radio AD is very clear.

We trust that those mischievous individuals who used their energy in a negative way now that we have cleared the air, will come on board and help promote our biggest festival experienced every year.

Promoters of ‘Road 2 Kayak Mas’

Hillsborough,

Carriacou