The Grenada Invitational saga!!!

I am writing in hopes that some sort of media coverage can provide assistance with an urgent matter. I was the Production Manager for the ESPN Broadcast Crew that worked on the 2018 Grenada Invitational.

To this date, 9 months after the completion of the event, the entire broadcast crew has NOT BEEN PAID. Initially (April 30), we were told, by Fenton Frederick, that it will just be a few more weeks, then (May 11) a few more weeks.

There is an outstanding balance of approximately 50KUSD. I have several emails showing my asking about payment and the disrespectful lack of response from the organisation. I am happy to provide that correspondence should you require it.









I am hoping that this can help secure our outstanding payment for 2018 as I am aware of plans being made for a 2019 installment of the event.

Please feel free to contact me to discuss as well. Looking forward to hearing from you. Thank you!

Annya Williams