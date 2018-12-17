I Shed a Tear, Some Tears

By C. Adams

I shed a tear for this little, ‘Island of Conflict’

A name derived from its tumultuous pass.

For, after so many years of struggles and gains

Will suffer once more from the current industrial impasse.

For though the political climate of the 70’s no longer exists

When batons, bullets and heavy manners reigned

The country will undergo some economic loss

And the workers pocket will feel the pain.

I shed a tear because after Uncle Gairy

Helped liberate the working class, catapulting our progress

With a guaranteed government pension and gratuity

The isms and schisms of politics turned development to regress.

And those who meant well for this little nation

Impregnated with the ideology of forward ever and our sovereignty

Made some economic and judicial decisions

Paving the way for some to retire comfortably while others go home in poverty.









I shed some tears for the unfairness of it all.

When many teachers dug garbage bin to make teaching aid

Spent from their pocket to make classroom magic

And without choice became Jack of All Trade.

Running many Fairs to do Government work

Now some can pay-off their mortgage with pension and a lump sum of money

Take a Caribbean cruise whilst their retired colleagues try to make ends meet,

Searching for work or continuing with Fairs around the country.

I shed a tear for those who do not understand

Some parents, the well offs and the arrogants

Who do not appreciate that the struggle is also for their children

And that for equality and justice, we must maintain our stance.

To expose the hypocrisy of the politicians

Who interprets the law differently when in and out of power

Giving them the boldness to agitate workers to industrial actions

Forgetting, when in power, that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

Soon there will be tears of joy; for this too shall come to pass

When the parties who created this industrial quagmire

Would realize that the workers are torn between two masters

Obligation to the union who protects their rights

And the employer with the power to hire and fire.

When the youths’ reactions remind them of our past

And they would quickly turn to the Creator

Shedding arrogance, deceit, ignorance, and pride

For only He can provide true wisdom and the mandate to deliver.