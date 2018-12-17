I Shed a Tear, Some Tears

By C. Adams
I shed a tear for this little, ‘Island of Conflict’
A name derived from its tumultuous pass.
For, after so many years of struggles and gains
Will suffer once more from the current industrial impasse.
For though the political climate of the 70’s no longer exists
When batons, bullets and heavy manners reigned
The country will undergo some economic loss
And the workers pocket will feel the pain.
I shed a tear because after Uncle Gairy
Helped liberate the working class, catapulting our progress
With a guaranteed government pension and gratuity
The isms and schisms of politics turned development to regress.
And those who meant well for this little nation
Impregnated with the ideology of forward ever and our sovereignty
Made some economic and judicial decisions
Paving the way for some to retire comfortably while others go home in poverty.
I shed some tears for the unfairness of it all.
When many teachers dug garbage bin to make teaching aid
Spent from their pocket to make classroom magic
And without choice became Jack of All Trade.
Running many Fairs to do Government work
Now some can pay-off their mortgage with pension and a lump sum of money
Take a Caribbean cruise whilst their retired colleagues try to make ends meet,
Searching for work or continuing with Fairs around the country.
I shed a tear for those who do not understand
Some parents, the well offs and the arrogants
Who do not appreciate that the struggle is also for their children
And that for equality and justice, we must maintain our stance.
To expose the hypocrisy of the politicians
Who interprets the law differently when in and out of power
Giving them the boldness to agitate workers to industrial actions
Forgetting, when in power, that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
Soon there will be tears of joy; for this too shall come to pass
When the parties who created this industrial quagmire
Would realize that the workers are torn between two masters
Obligation to the union who protects their rights
And the employer with the power to hire and fire.
When the youths’ reactions remind them of our past
And they would quickly turn to the Creator
Shedding arrogance, deceit, ignorance, and pride
For only He can provide true wisdom and the mandate to deliver.