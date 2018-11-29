Should Same Sex Marriage be legalised?

The above question is being discussed by the population. Some say “Yes”. Their reasoning is that homosexuals are people too like everyone else, so we should not discriminate against them. Others say “No.” They say that the Scriptures condemn that practice. They are right.

Most of us know that God destroyed the city of Sodom mainly because of homosexuality. (Genesis 19:4, 5, 13, 24, 28) Romans 1:26, 27 tell us that women with women intimate relationship and men with men are NOT natural; they are contrary to nature. Clearly, God does NOT approve of homosexuality.

Romans 1:32 mentions that those who practice such, among other things, are “worthy of death.” But God is NOT saying we should kill lesbians or homosexuals. God, through Christ, is the judge to deal with them. John 5:22.









Further, 1 Corinthians 6:9, 10 say that homosexuals will not inherit God’s Kingdom. But if they change and live God’s way, then God will forgive and accept them. 1 Corinthians 6:11.

Like God, we still love lesbians and homosexuals as persons but we rightly do not like the practice of homosexuality.

We must respect God and his standards. Hence, we cannot support legalising homosexual marriage.

Kenneth Kayman