It is often said that if you have patience you will see ants belly.

I have been patiently waiting for the Minister to initiate a constitutional awareness and education programme to inform and mold the young minds as to the importance of the upcoming referendum.

I honestly expected her and her Ministry to roll out a national campaign in support of the constitutional amendment vote with the children of the nation playing a leading role in educating and informing their parents as to the necessity of such a vote.

To my amazement, I learnt that the Minister found herself in a village meeting in Mt. Pleasant, Carriacou seeking to bolster the party faithfuls in their quest to have a competent, hardworking and effective Principal removed on the basis of color – green or yellow.

Whilst championing law, order and respect for authority the Minister went on to discuss the functioning of the Principal in the village school, provide details of confidential communication between herself or her representative in the Ministry and the Principal and ultimately to intimate that the Principal lacked leadership.

The Minister prides herself in being a leader. Well Minister, Leaders help themselves and others to do the right things. They set direction, build an inspiring vision, and create something new. Leadership is not talk. It is about mapping out where you need to go to “win” as a team or an organszation, and it is dynamic, exciting and inspiring.

While Leaders set the direction, they also use management skills to guide their people to the right destination, in a smooth and efficient way. Your appearance at the village meeting Madam Minister did the opposite.

Your actions Madam Minister were deplorable especially as the people of the village and the majority of Carriacou already knew since before the elections that if a certain candidate won the Principal had to make way for loyal and family supporters. The uniform issue, the process of which started long before the elections is just a dishonest guise for the removal of the Principal.

By the way Madam Minister during your smooth delivery at the village meeting why didn’t you inform the villagers of the following:

• Whether a recommendation had been made from your Ministry to the Public Service Commission for the removal and replacement of the Principal?









• What reasons were given to the Public Service Commission for the replacement of the Principal?

• Whether the Principal was informed in keeping with ‘natural justice’ that a move was afoot to remove her?

• Efforts made by activists including the provision of vouchers to parents of students to undermine the efforts of the Principal;

• The role of family members of the MP seeking the position.

• Why this uniform matter was being discussed in a village meeting after refusal to meet with the P.T.A.

Madam Minister, your Ministry has been in shambles prior to you ascending to the leadership role there and has worsened since your ascension.

Can you please have another village meeting and inform us whether the Ministry is functioning with or without a Chief Education Officer since that person is so central to everything done within the Ministry and to upholding law and order.

Is there respect for authority when the Minister seemingly makes decisions which the constitution ascribes to the Public Service Commission? Is the Public Service Commission performing its constitutional role to protect public officers from the harsh realities of the politician when a Minister can make a public officer the subject of a village meeting.

Having followed you over the years, I wondered at what stage you became acutely aware of law, order and respect for authority. Most likely your kind of law, order and respect for authority is what is pushing us to the CCJ.

Concerned Parent