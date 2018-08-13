A Message for Atheists to Consider!

I am kindly urging all Atheists to consider the following.

In recent times, the President of USA has been talking of peace and security for the whole world. Ethiopia and Eritrea have also recently signed a treaty ending the 20-year long enmity that had existed between the two countries. The United Nations Secretary General spoke of that move as a symbol of hope for the whole world.

The Bible, nearly two thousand years ago, recorded at First Thessalonians chapter 5, verses 2 and 3, (1 Thessalonians 5:2, 3) the following: “For you yourselves know very well that Jehovah’s day is coming exactly as a thief in the night”.

Whenever it is that they are saying, “Peace and security!” then sudden destruction is to be instantly on them, just like birth pains on a pregnant woman, and they will by no means escape.” (New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures) The King James Version uses an expression with similar meaning, as do other Bible translations, “peace and safety.”

For many years, Jehovah’s Witnesses (JWs) have been declaring that the time will come when the nations will cry out, “peace and security.” So JWs expect, and are confident, that while no one knows exactly when this world system will come to an end, resulting in the destruction of all wicked ones as Psalm 37:9, 10 states, there will come a time when in some prominent way in the future, the nations will cry out, “peace and security.” Then “sudden destruction” will follow.









(Mark 13:32 records that we do not know the day nor the hour of the end of the world)

Therefore, we ask all atheists: Could the present talk of “peace and security” be leading up to the fulfillment of 1 Thessalonians 5:2, 3?

How could the Bible mention nearly 2,000 years in advance that the nations will talk of “peace and security”? Isn’t there a strong indication that there is a living God who exists and inspired the Bible writer to foretell what is recorded at 1 Thessalonians 5:2, 3?

Hence, I am kindly encouraging atheists to consider the aforementioned matter and investigate the possibility of God being real and how to have a relationship with him. The website – JW.ORG – is an aid to doing so.

The following link introduces you to a book entitled, “What Can the Bible Teach Us?” To begin, you may wish to consider chapters 1, 2, 3, and 11 of this book. Link: https://www.jw.org/en/publications/books/bible-study/

Brianna Patterson