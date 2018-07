Ways how to take 15 seats in an election!

1. GO TO HAITI

2. FIRE ALL NEUTURAL WORKERS IN THE ELECTORIAL OFFICE AND PUT PARTY SUPPORTERS

3. GO TO HAITI

4. LINK COMPUTERS FROM ELECTORIAL OFFICE TO MINISTERIAL OFFICE

5. GO TO HAITI

6. REGISTER VOTERS AFTER THE DEADLINE (5PM)

7.GO TO HAITI

8. REGISTER VOTERS AFTE.R DEADLINE (DAY)

9. GO TO HAITI

10. HAVE PARTY SUPPORTER WITH PARTY T-SHIRT IN ELECTORIAL OFFICE









11. GO TO HAITI

12. REFUSE TO HAVE DEBATE BECAUSE HE COULD NOT CONTROL THE. MODERATOR

13. GO TO HAITI

14. KILL THE DOG ON RETURN

15. GO TO HAITI .,.

16. HAVE ILLEGAL FOREIGNERS VOTING (Does Venezuela and Grenada have dual citizenship?

17. GO TO HAITI

18. USE 2013 ELECTION RESULTS

19. CLEAN OUT THE TREASURY

The Observer