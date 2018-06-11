“Janet, come here!” called her mother. “Go by Uncle X and tell him to lend me his hoe.” Eight year old Janet ran off to Uncle X. Does Mother really know if Uncle X can be trusted? Maybe or maybe not.

Uncle X appears to be a very pleasant man. He offers Janet sweets, gives her money, and at times invites her to sit and watch TV or play online games at his house. Janet is from a poor family so she is happy to accept Uncle X’s offers and invitations.

Her Mom does not object because X is Janet’s uncle. Of course, not all relatives or others who do kind deeds to children are child molesters. Some really love children and look out for their welfare.

However, others do kind deeds to take advantage of children and sexually molest them, telling the children to keep silent. Often, persons who molest children are those whom the parents, guardians, and children trust.









Hence, parents/guardians, whether from the lower, middle, or upper class in society, need to MAKE SURE that they know what is going on in their children’s lives. They must train them to say a firm “NO” and run from anyone who tries to lure them into sexual activity.

Proverbs 22:6. Tell them they must not accept bribes to keep silent. They must tell on anyone who tries to hurt them sexually or otherwise, thus making parents/guardians joyful as they stand for what is right.

Proverbs23:15, 16. Children are gifts from the Almighty God. Psalm 127: 3. Parents and guardians, PROTECT, PROTECT, PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN!

Kenneth Kayman