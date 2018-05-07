Will Grenada have a rooftop inventory before Hurricane Season?

“Saint Lucia gets ‘Rooftop inventory’ ahead of hurricane season.”

So read a headline in a St.Lucia newspaper. The Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP), hosted a World Bank mission comprising of a Geographic Information System (GIS) Expert and a Drone Expert.

The team was in Saint Lucia to undertake a rooftop inventory. Team member Sarah Antos, a Geographer stationed at the World Bank, revealed that the general assessment of roofs in the country is of paramount importance, given the forecast for stronger hurricanes due in large measure, to a change in the global climate.

The team collected data to determine the quality of structures against strong winds. Therefore, it would be a truly wise idea if the Government of Grenada can arrange for a “Rooftop Inventory” to be done locally, perhaps with the help of the World Bank, and steps taken to improve the conditions of roofs for those needing such. (Proverbs 28:26b)

We know what happened last year with category 5 hurricanes Irma and Maria – severe devastation to Dominica, Barbuda, Tortola etc.

Who knows if Grenada will be hit by a Category 5 hurricane this year?

God says at Proverbs 27:12, “A prudent man foreseeth the evil, and hideth himself.” (Proverbs 22:3) Will we be prudent, and thus take steps to reduce the destructive effects of any possible storm or strong hurricane that may strike Grenada?

Kenneth Kayman