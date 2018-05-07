Open letter to Nazim Burke and NDC supporters

Dear Mr. Burke,

You are the best Leader Grenada never had and the best Leader Grenada will have.

Sir, as long as you want to be the NDC Political Leader and your party supporters want you to be Leader, PLEASE DO NOT GIVE IN TO ANY CRITICISMS.

Funny enough, with the obvious stealing of the 2018 elections by the NNP Party, no one is criticisng Keith Mitchell. No one is criticising his abuse of power.

We all know NDC won the election. NNP may have the 15 seats but they did not win the election. No weapon fashioned against you and your family will ever prosper.

I will like the Electoral Office to have an independent person to go through the 2013 list, and the 2018 list, look through the ballot boxes for fraudulent votes and that will determine the results of the 2018 election results.

Remember Sir, I have a new Funeral Dress for the person who said that “Over his dead body you will (not) become Prime Minister.”

He did not say when AND THERE IS LIFE AND DEATH IN THE POWER OF THE TONGUE!

We all know of the Verbal Attacks that you endured during the election campaign, but this is part of life, part of political life and Grenadians cannot be satisfied.

They criticised Dr. Francis Alexis.

They criticised Mr. Nicholas Brathwaite.

They criticised Mr. George Brizan.

They criticised Uncle Tilly.

Until they all were out of Leadership and they were out of Office, then they were the best people ever.

I personally saw the VIP Treatment Uncle Tilly got in the Airport when he travelled from the same people who treated him without respect when he was PM. (NNP SUPPORTERS)

Please do not fall for the CRITICISMS.

Say your daily prayers for protection for you and your family.

We have a Grenada to Save.

We have a Grenada to rescue.

We have a new Generation to make productive, to rebuild Grenada.

NNP created an “EAT-AH FOOD Generation, and those who are criticising you are part of that Generation or part of creating that Generation.

Sir, I am asking you kindly, please do not give up. Whoever the critics are thinking of putting there will get the same treatment.

NDC had the better campaign with much, much, much less money and from where NDC came from after 2013.

NO ONE THROW STONE AT AN EMPTY MANGO TREE.

STAY STRONG!!!

NDC Supporter