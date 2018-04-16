“Shabba” attacked and injured

One man is hospitalised nursing several chop wounds to his body, while the alleged perpetrator is at large, following an incident that occurred on Monday night in the vicinity of Motley Hill in St. George.

Information reaching THE NEW TODAY is that the victim, 54-year-old Clyde ‘Shabba’ Braveboy from Morne Jaloux, claimed to have been physically attacked by a man, who he only recognised by face, who delivered several chop wounds to his body.

Head of the Community Relations Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF), Inspector Trevor Rodney told this newspaper that he was not in a position to say exactly what would have led to the altercation but said that police investigations are ongoing.









However, a police insider said that “Shabba” was attacked after he told his assailant that he had no cigarette when approached by the man for “a smoke”.

THE NEW TODAY understands that an injured “Shabba” ran towards the nearby Deco gas station in Tempe, where he sought assistance for injuries to his forehead, left hand and back, with a sharp instrument.

The injured man was rushed to the St. George’s General Hospital around 8:30 pm on Monday night and admitted as a patient.

A photo of the injured Shabba lying on the ground in a pool of blood went viral on social media.