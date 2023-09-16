Lauren Bobert apologizes for vaping at Denver theater

Rep. Lauren Bobert, a far-right Republican from Colorado, apologized for her behavior at the family-friendly concert “Beetlejuice” in Denver on Friday night, after surveillance video showed her acting disorderly in the theater. .
Mrs. Boebert, 36, previously denied reports that he vaped. A pregnant woman sitting behind her told her to stop before she was kicked out for “disturbing” the show. According to the Denver Post.
“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I truly regret the unnecessary attention my Sunday evening in Denver brought to the community,” Ms. Bobert said in a statement Friday night. “Although none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were malicious or harmful, the fact is they did, and I regret it.”
Ms. Bobert can be seen in the video sitting in the middle of the crowded theater touching and continuing with his date, who blames his behavior on a “public and difficult divorce,” adding, “I was very low. Sunday is my values.”
A mother of four boys who wants to show her congressional colleagues pictures of her new grandchild, Ms. While Bobert said he “didn’t really remember vaping that evening,” he said he was issuing a statement denying that he had done so. He said he has to work hard to regain the trust of voters in his district.
It could be a huge lift for Ms Bobert, who won re-election in 2022 by just 546 votes.
If his closest-to-comfort re-election campaign is a message that Colorado voters don’t like his disruptive politics, he doesn’t seem to have gotten it. Since January, he has often behaved in ways that many Republicans see as detrimental to keeping control of the House and keeping his seat in 2024.
In June, Ms. Bobert tried to force a vote on articles of impeachment against President Biden, saying his immigration policies were high on crime and wrongdoing. Some of his colleagues called the move “crazy,” and it was eventually shelved to committees for further study.
Mrs. Bobert distinguished himself as one of those who milked the moment for maximum Fox News exposure during January’s speaker race against Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California. In the House, he developed an abrasive public persona, sometimes yelling at his Democratic colleagues in the halls of the Capitol and largely ignoring questions from reporters, sometimes shouting, “I love President Trump!”
This behavior has gained a cult following on the right. Ms. who often wears five-inch Lucite heels and skintight dresses. Bobert has a national base of fans who enjoy his disruptive antics and extreme rhetoric.
On the floor of the house, Mrs. Bobert railed against children’s drag shows and said the left was “grooming” children by exposing them to “obscene content”.
