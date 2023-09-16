Lauren Bobert apologizes for vaping at Denver theater

A mother of four boys who wants to show her congressional colleagues pictures of her new grandchild, Ms. While Bobert said he “didn’t really remember vaping that evening,” he said he was issuing a statement denying that he had done so. He said he has to work hard to regain the trust of voters in his district.

It could be a huge lift for Ms Bobert, who won re-election in 2022 by just 546 votes.

If his closest-to-comfort re-election campaign is a message that Colorado voters don’t like his disruptive politics, he doesn’t seem to have gotten it. Since January, he has often behaved in ways that many Republicans see as detrimental to keeping control of the House and keeping his seat in 2024.

In June, Ms. Bobert tried to force a vote on articles of impeachment against President Biden, saying his immigration policies were high on crime and wrongdoing. Some of his colleagues called the move “crazy,” and it was eventually shelved to committees for further study.

Mrs. Bobert distinguished himself as one of those who milked the moment for maximum Fox News exposure during January’s speaker race against Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California. In the House, he developed an abrasive public persona, sometimes yelling at his Democratic colleagues in the halls of the Capitol and largely ignoring questions from reporters, sometimes shouting, “I love President Trump!”

This behavior has gained a cult following on the right. Ms. who often wears five-inch Lucite heels and skintight dresses. Bobert has a national base of fans who enjoy his disruptive antics and extreme rhetoric.