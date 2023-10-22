Kyle Schwarber made history as the Phillies moved one game out of the World Series





CNN

—



The Philadelphia Phillies moved one game out of another World Series with Kyle Schwarber’s 6-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 on a night out.

The win gives the Phillies a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series (NLCS).

The Phillies have been hitting homers for fun throughout the postseason and leadoff hitter Schwarber sets the tone for his team on an almost nightly basis.

After already scoring a run in the top, Schwarber singled in the top of the sixth, giving Philadelphia a 2-0 lead.

In a sight all too familiar to rivalry fans, the 30-year-old crushed a massive home run to right-center field. The 461-footer put Schwarber in the history books.

The Phillies’ star designated hitter surpassed baseball great Albert Pujols for 11th in NLCS history.

Schwarber extended a record he broke on Friday when he moved to the top of the left-handed postseason homers list. Now he has 20 to his name. Schwarber is the fifth player to reach 20, according to ESPN.

In the top of the sixth, Bryce Harper continued his incredible postseason with a 444-foot homer. It was Harper’s 11th postseason home run.

“The thing about Harper and Schwarber is, those guys are really smart,” Diamondbacks pitcher Zach Gallen said of a two-punch finish. ESPN. “They’ve been around. You have to believe you’re one step ahead of them. It’s tough. And the fact that they can leave the yard at any time makes it even tougher.

“It’s wild. Solo homers don’t beat you, but a team that hits a lot of solo homers, they tend to add up after a while.

After Alec Thomas’ home run in the seventh inning gave Diamondbacks fans hope, JD Realmudo added an exclamation point to the Phillies’ win with a two-run home run in the eighth.

The Phillies have a chance to advance to the World Series with a home game at Citizens Bank Park on Monday.