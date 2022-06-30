Kim Kardashian responds to SKKN trademark lawsuit

“Beauty Concepts specializes in advertising, marketing and serving clients of all genders, races and ethnicities, with proper skin care for all skin types,” says the lawsuit. “In particular, Beauty Concepts is a business owned by blacks, and its services ensure that it serves black women and other women of color in particular.

However, Kardashian’s lawyer, E! The message read, “We commend Ms. Lunsford for pursuing her dreams of becoming a small business owner. But it does not give her the right to say that we did something wrong.”

On March 28, 2021, Beauty Concepts filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark its SKKN + design mark or stylized logo for use in beauty salon and skin care services, records show.

On March 30, 2021, Kardashian filed several trademark applications for the use of the word “SKKN BY KIM” in skin care products and a wide range of products. The following July, according to USPTO filing, the reality star filed the trademark “SKKN” with the word “SKKN” for use in skin care products, without any specific styling.