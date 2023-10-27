‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ intermission spurs studio intervention – The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

After a small number of independent theaters added their own slots for Martin Scorsese’s screenings Killers of the Flower MoonThe film crew has intervened and taken action.

The Hollywood Reporter Paramount Pictures and Apple Original Films released the critically acclaimed film on October 20 with a running time of 3 hours and 26 minutes. After word got out about the practice after a photo of a sign announcing the break at a Colorado theater went viral on social media, studio reps said it violated their licensing agreement and promised. The film will no longer be screened with intermission.

THR An employee at a theater spoke to someone who added an eight-minute intermission to the film two hours earlier. (THR (The theater and staff are preserving anonymity because they fear further backlash from studios over the interim policy, which they say has been discontinued.)

“Everybody was really interested in it because it was a long film, and they said, ‘I wish we had kept it. Oppenheimer,'” says the individual THR About audience response to the break. “People can come out, order another drink, stretch their legs, go to the bathroom and not miss a thing.”

The employee adds, “People were big fans of it. We’re going to continue to do that with longer movies, but right now that doesn’t seem like an option.

A theater manager, whose company added an intermission before the film, who asked to remain anonymous, said, “Outside of the debate about whether or not there should be an intermission, whether that creative or artistic choice should be there, Paramount has done exactly what all moviegoers hope studios do, which is the director’s vision. It helps to create on screen the way the director wants.

Scorsese is known for films with bladder-testing running times Killers of the Flower Moon Not an exception. His 2019 Netflix movie, IrishmanActually ran for three minutes but never got a full theatrical release.

The expansive length of some recent studio titles has sparked industry debate, with director Alexander Payne saying at a recent event that “there are too many long movies these days.” Three of the top four highest-grossing films of all time at the global box office – Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: Waterway And Titanic – runs for over three hours. (Avatar(It tops that list, clocking in at a relatively lean two hours and 41 minutes.)

Scorsese spoke about the running time of his latest film during a pre-release interview Hindustan Times. He emphasized his belief that the audience will enjoy it Killers of the Flower Moon On the big screen, it will be available for streaming via Apple TV+ at an unspecified date.

“People say three hours, but come on, you can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours,” Scorsese said. “Also, three-and-a-half-hour theaters are more crowded. There are real actors on stage – you can’t just get up and walk. You give it that respect; Give cinema some respect.

Adapted from author David Gran’s true-crime book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone star in the story, which centers on a string of murders on Osage Nation land in the 1920s following the discovery of oil in the region. Considered a strong Oscar contender, it grossed $23.3 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, marking the third-best nationwide release of Scorsese’s career, not adjusted for inflation.