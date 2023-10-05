Khloe Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson calling her his “person”.

However, despite their circumstances as an ex-couple, family always comes first for Khloe, especially considering Tristan, 32, and his brother Amari17, (who suffers from epilepsy) moved in with their mother temporarily after Andrea Thompsonpasses through.

“Anyway, we’re not a family, ‘an eye for an eye,’ especially in times of need,” she tells Tristan, who’s also a dad. Prince6, with ex Jordan Craig. “That’s when you get together, and I want to be good for the rest of my life after this. I want my karma to always be good. And I don’t justify anything you’ve done. I mean, obviously everything you’ve done, that’s it. F—up, it’s not going to break me.” I am strong in that.”

In fact, she explains that if Tristan meant them to be, their split should have that much impact.

“If you really thought I was your person, or if what you said was true,” Khloe tells him, “you’d be so hurt by losing me that you’d want to change for yourself—no. Because there’s a gift at the end of it, and we’ll have each other for life because of our children.” We’re going to be with each other throughout, so I’m not going to fight it, I’m going to make sure it’s as good as possible, for me.”