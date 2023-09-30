Kansas vs. Texas, Georgia vs. Auburn, and more

We’re fully immersed in conference play for another fun Saturday in college football.

There are three seeded and ranked matches on the day, as well as some tricky road spots for other seeded teams that could upset some of the top teams in the country. Caleb Williams and No. 8 USC escaped a nail-biter in Colorado after dominating most of the game. The defending Heisman Trophy winner threw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns, but had to sweat out the victory as the Trojans’ defense was held to 27 second-half points.

Elsewhere, Kentucky’s Ray Davis ran for 280 yards and three touchdowns and had the day of his life in the Wildcats’ upset win over No. 22 Florida.

What else do we see in Week 5? Scroll down for live updates.

Time: 3:30 pm | TV: ABC | Line: UT -16.5 | Total: 63.5

Could this be a tricky spot for Texas? The Longhorns are 4-0 and ranked No. 3 in the nation. The next big game on Texas’ schedule is next weekend against rival Oklahoma. But the Longhorns can’t look ahead to the Sooners with a dangerous Kansas team visiting Austin. Kansas coach Lance Leibold has quickly turned the Jayhawks into a viable Big 12 team. Kansas is off to a 4-0 start for the second straight season behind a stellar offense led by QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal and a deep group of receivers. The Jayhawks run a unique offensive system that could give the Longhorns problems.

Time: 6 pm | TV: ESPN | Line: LSU -2.5 | Total: 66.5

The Tigers entered the season with the hype of a national title, but their play thus far has been inconsistent. LSU imploded in the second half of the season opener against Florida State, but has since won three times. The offense is thriving, but the defense still has bigger concerns — especially in the secondary. Does Ole Miss have the ability to exploit LSU’s weaknesses? On paper it looks that way, but the Rebels don’t exactly see the offense. Back home, how will Lane Kiffin’s team respond following a disappointing performance against Alabama last week?

Time: 7:30 pm | TV: ABC | Line: ND -5.5 | Total: 52.5

Notre Dame is coming off a brutal last-second loss to Ohio State. That should be incredibly encouraging for Marcus Freeman’s program, and now the Irish must go on the road to face an undefeated Duke team. Notre Dame has clearly improved with Sam Hartman at QB, but can this team bounce back after such a bad loss? For Duke, it’s the program’s biggest game in years and the school’s first time hosting ESPN’s “College GameDay” for football. Will coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils be ready for now?