Ka on attempts to subvert the 2020 elections. The judge denied Graham’s request to quash the subpoena at the hearing

January 6 Rebellion

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6, 2021 Rebellion held a series of high-profile hearings throughout the summer: Find highlights and analysis of Day 8.

Congressional hearings: A House committee is investigating Attack on the US capital It conducted a series of investigations to share its findings with the American public. The eighth hearing focused on Trump’s inaction on January 6. Here it is A guide to the greatest moments ever.

Will there be a charge? Create a group Former President Donald Trump’s criminal recommendations About his role in the attack, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in an interview.

What do we know about what Trump did on January 6?: New details emerged when Hutchinson testified before the panel What she saw and heard on January 6.

Riot: Jan. On 6, 2021, pro-Trump mobs attacked the US capital In an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Five people died on that day or immediately thereafter, and 140 policemen were attacked.

Inside the siege: During the frenzy, the rioters came dangerously close Close to penetrating the building’s inner sanctums When lawmakers were there, incl Former Vice President Mike Pence. The Washington Post analyzed text messages, photos and videos to build one A video timeline of what happened on January 6.