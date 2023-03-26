Jonathan Majors’ ‘Be Your Best’ US Army Ads Suspended After Arrest – The Hollywood Reporter

The US military pulled out Be all you can be The ad campaign featuring Jonathan Majors follows the actor’s arrest on Saturday.

“The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors, and we are deeply troubled by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” Laura DeFrancisco, chief of public affairs for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, said in a statement Sunday. “Although Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

The Army had already released two advertisements Creed III The actor was arrested in New York City on Saturday in connection with a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman, according to local authorities.

In response to his arrest, The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania said the actor’s lawyer Priya Chaudhary The Hollywood Reporter In a statement Sunday, Majors’ detention was the result of a standard procedure related to the charges “and was the sole reason Mr. Majors was arrested.” His team expects the charges to be dropped.

“Jonathan Majors was completely innocent and may have been the victim of an argument with a woman he knew,” Chowdhury said. “All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is completely innocent and did not assault her.”

As part of the advertising campaign, a senior marketing officer aware of the situation said The Army Times The next round of promotions was earlier scheduled to come in August. Army has reportedly already invested millions in ad buys for the 2023 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament, with individual events for the tournament’s Final Four.

This year has seen great success Devotion star, with a critically acclaimed performance hope And ant man Three quarters. His appearances as Kong in the first season LokiHe will be seen leading the MCU Avengers: The Kong Dynasty in 2025, with the rumored appearance of the god of mischief in the second season of the Disney+ series.

Searchlight recently set a release date Lovecraft Country And They are hard to fall The actor’s upcoming film Magazine Dreams, which received critical acclaim from Sundance, is out on December 8, just in time for awards season.

On Saturday, the NYPD responded to a 911 call in Chelsea around 11 a.m., before Majors was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. He was not in police custody till Saturday night. A spokeswoman for the NYPD said the woman suffered minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to the hospital.