Jon Jones defends the UFC title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11

Mark RaimondiESPN staff writerI read for 1 minute

LAS VEGAS — Jon Jones will take on Stipe Miocic in the most decorated light heavyweight and heavyweight bouts, respectively, in UFC history.

Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight title against former two-time champion Miocic at UFC 295 on Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York, UFC president Dana White announced at the UFC 290 official weigh-in on Friday.

ESPN ranks Jones the No. 3 pound-for-pound in the world. Jones has the best resume of any fighter in MMA history. He has never failed in his career, only by disqualification.

Jones (27-1, 1 NC) returned in March after a three-year layoff, moving up to heavyweight and winning the vacant title against Cyril Kane via first-round submission at UFC 285. The New York native has the most wins in the UFC. Title fights all time (15) and now holds the heavyweight title in addition to his light heavyweight run record. Jones, 35, has 11 successful title defenses at light heavyweight, tying Demetrius Johnson for the UFC record.

Miocic (20-4) has not fought since losing the belt to Francis Naginno at UFC 260 in March 2021. The Ohio native had won two straight before that, both title-fight victories over Daniel Cormier. Miocic, 40, has made four successful title defenses at heavyweight, the most in the history of the UFC division.