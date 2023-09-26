Joe Jonas splits with brother Nick amid Sophie Turner case

In these lines, flags and try times, Joe Jonas Leaning on his family.

The The Janas brothers The singer left with his younger brother Nick Jonas In New York City on Sept. 25, shortly after reaching a temporary custody agreement with Ex Sophie Turner Their children—daughter Villa3, and a 14-month-old girl whose initials are listed DMK In court documents – stay in the middle of America game of thrones Alum’s attempt to have them return to England during the divorce.

For a casual outing, Joe, 34, wore a Tombolo Company sweater teamed with blue pants and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, Nick, 31, rocked a black zip-up sweater over a white tee and jeans.

Joe is currently facing a lawsuit from Sophie, who claims in her petition that the “Sucker” musician has withheld their children’s passports and “will not consent to the children’s return to the UK”. In her filing, the actress said they broke up “very suddenly” and learned through the media that Joe had filed for divorce in Florida.

But in an interim consent order filed and received on Sept. 25, E! News reports that the former couple “are barred from removing their two children” from the greater New York City area.