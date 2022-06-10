Jinke predicts he will win the Republican nomination for the U.S. House in Montana

Understanding the 2022 midterm elections

In November Interim election There is a chance Change the political landscape and influence what President Biden can do for the remainder of his first term. Here’s what you need to know.

When is the by-election? The general election is November 8, but the primary season is already underway. Here is a complete one Calendar of all primaries in 2022.

Today’s top matches: California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. Follow along Live updates.

Why are by-elections important? Interim elections determine the control of Congress: by organizing the party chamber with a majority in the House or Senate, and determining what legislation Congress considers. Thirty-six governors and thousands of state legislators are also on the ballot. Here is one A complete guide to the Middle Ages.

Where are the elections to be held? Every seat in the council and One-third of the seats in the 100-member Senate Are for election. Dozens House members have already announced their retirement From Congress instead of re-election.

What is redefinition? Redefining is the process of drawing up maps of Congress and state legislatures to ensure that everyone’s votes are counted equally. From April 25, Of the 50 states, 46 states settled along the border 395 in 435 US House Districts.

Which primaries are the most competitive? Are here Very interesting democratic primaries And Republican primaries Republicans and Democrats should watch as they try to nominate their most elected candidates.