Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for ‘dumb comedy bit’ at Emmys

“People Said I Stole Your Moment” Kimmel told Brunson . “Maybe I did, and if I did I’m very sorry. I’m sorry. did Actually do it. And the last thing I want to do is upset you because I think about you so much. I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

Brunson, as she did backstage after her win, told Kimmel that she’s glad Kimmel remembers so much about the moment — and that she has no ill feelings about him lying on the floor during her acceptance speech for best writing in a comedy series.

“Well, Jimmy, let me say, thank you, that’s very kind of you,” she said. “Honestly, I was in a good moment. I won my first Emmy. I was happy to be there, I was happy to be wrapped up in the moment.”

Kimmel presented Brunson’s variety with Will Arnett, who pulled Kimmel onstage and joked that Kimmel “went down on skinny margaritas” at the theater bar after losing the previous segment.

After the “Abbott Elementary” creator and star was announced as the winner for writing the pilot of the popular sitcom, Kimmel stayed on the floor at the foot of the microphone stand. He remained there throughout Brunson’s acceptance speech and during commercial breaks, a total of nearly two minutes. Kimmel was off camera during Brunson’s speech, which lasted about a minute. when Kimmel’s opening monologue On Wednesday night, Brunson took a moment to say a few more words of thanks after walking on stage and asking for favors, noting that sometimes “you get less time (on stage) because somebody’s doing a stupid comedy bit. Too long.” “I’ve heard that happen in previous years,” Kimmel replied before speaking to her. See also NFL overtime rules scrutinized after leaders knock out bills in Wild playoff game On Monday night, after Kimmel’s anger began to spread online, Brunson told reporters that Kimmel “didn’t bother me that much” in backstage interviews with reporters. His sponsor and “Abbott Elementary.” “I’m going to be mad at them tomorrow. I’m going to be at their show on Wednesday so I can punch them in the face,” she joked. Of course, it wouldn’t have been a teachable moment. “Abbott Elementary” returns with a new season on Sept. 21 on ABC.

CNN’s Scotty Andrew contributed to this report.