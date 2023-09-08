Jimmy Fallon apologizes to staff on ‘The Tonight Show’ for allegations of rough working environment





CNN

—



There’s Jimmy Fallon Apologized A The Rolling Stone story “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” was released Thursday about a difficult work environment, CNN has learned.

During a Zoom call with “The Tonight Show” staff held after the story broke, Fallon said he “didn’t want to create that kind of atmosphere for the show,” according to a follow-up story by Rolling Stone, citing an unnamed source. Staff on call.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Fallon.

An NBC representative referred CNN to the network’s statement, which was printed in Rolling Stone’s original report.

“It’s embarrassing and I feel really bad,” staffer Fallon said, according to the Rolling Stone article.

“I’m sorry if I’ve embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you,” the article quoted Fallon as saying.

“I want the show to be fun, [it] It’s got to be inclusive,” Fallon said. “It’s got to be a great show.”

In the original story, 16 current and former employees described a difficult work environment on “The Tonight Show” that they say sometimes harmed their mental health. Individuals are not identified by name in the story, citing fear of professional repercussions. CNN has not independently verified their claims.

Fallon and the “Tonight Show” did not provide comment for the first story, but NBC’s statement was included in the report.

“We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and our top priority is providing a respectful work environment,” NBC’s statement said. “In any workplace, we employees must raise issues; They have been investigated and action taken where appropriate. As always, we encourage employees who experience or feel they have observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns.

In 2020, Fallen came under fire For a reimagined clip of the “Saturday Night Live” sketch, he did a Chris Rock impersonation in which he appeared in blackface.

Posted by Fallon Forgiveness A clip of the sketch, which first aired on “SNL” in 2000, later resurfaced on social media and sparked criticism.

In recent weeks, Fallon has appeared On top of that “Strike Force Five” Podcast Their shows with fellow late-night hosts John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers have gone dark amid the ongoing writers’ strike. Revenue from the podcast will go to the hosts’ non-working staff from their respective shows, they said.