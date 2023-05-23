Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged





Founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez are engaged, a source close to the couple tells CNN.

No further details about the proposal or pending wedding plans were immediately available.

Bezos and Sánchez, a former broadcast journalist and now philanthropist, first went public with their relationship in 2019. Since Bezos and Sánchez started dating, they have mostly kept the details of their lives together private without being photographed at various events.

In 2022, the couple spoke to CNN at their Washington DC home First joint sit-in interview There they talked about their philanthropic work to strategically give Bezos’ vast wealth to various causes.

When it comes to their philanthropic efforts, Sanchez told CNN they make “very good teammates,” adding with a laugh that they can also be “kind of boring.”

Bezos described the Emmy-winning journalist as “the most generous, big-hearted person you’ll ever meet,” adding that he was “an inspiration.”

The billionaire is the founder of the aerospace company Blue Origin On the ship 2021 flight to space on Blue Origin’s New Shepherd rocket.

Sanchez, who is also a former helicopter pilot, told CNN that she also plans to go into space in the coming years and that she will be joined by “a great group of women.”

Bezos was there Previously married MacKenzie Scott is 25 years old and shares four children with him. Sanchez has three children from previous relationships and was married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell 13 years ago. finalization Their divorce in 2019.