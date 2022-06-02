Javier Olive, Meta’s new COO, made his living in global development

At the annual event of the Delmex Foundation, the billionaire Carlos Slim billionaire scholarship program in Mexico City, Mexico, Facebook Inc. Javier Olivan, Vice President, Development and Analytics, Facebook Inc. ‘S CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been suspended. Friday, September 5, 2014. Zuckerberg said he was willing to spend whatever it takes to spread Internet access around the world.

Sheryl Sandberg One of the most visible figures in Silicon Valley. Javier “JV” Oliven, who will be the operating leader after Sandberg in the Facebook owner’s meta, is a virtual unknown outside the campus.

Sandberg, author of the best-selling book “Lean in: Woman, Work, and the Will to Lead” in 2013, has 900,000 Instagram followers. Oliven’s Instagram is unique with 17 followers. As of Wednesday, Olive has not posted a public post on his Facebook profile since 2018.

“I want to thank all the people around the world who use our products for everything Sheryl did for Meta,” Oliven said. Wrote On Facebook after the announcement, Sandberg and Meta coincided with the CEO’s post Mark Zuckerberg.

On Wednesday, Sandberg said he would end his 14-year run at the company so he could focus on philanthropy. When Olive accepts the COO title, Zuckerberg said he will not replace Sandberg in the organizational setting, “because he is a superstar who has defined the role of COO in his unique way.”

Oliven’s quiet public personality did not reflect his influence in the organization. He was one of the few executives to report to Zuckerberg, and topped the list of those who have worked for the social media company for nearly 15 years. He joined C-Suite five months ago, accepted the title of Chief Development Officer, and is also Vice President of Cross-meta Products and Infrastructure.

If Sandberg led the way in creating Facebook’s advertising business, which represents 97% of meta’s total revenue, Olivan deserves its global expansion. His first job at the company, from 2007 to 2011, was head of international development.