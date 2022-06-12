January 6 Inquiry Appraisals – Live: Trump prepares committee for Ivanka for 2nd day

Liz Cheney tells Republicans defending rebels: ‘If Trump disappears, your contempt will last’

The Jan. 6 House Select Committee’s first prime-time hearing ended Thursday after a two-hour testimony following the bomb revelations introduced by deputies Benny Thompson and Liz Cheney.

Former President Donald Trump expressed his anger after the committee read out excerpts from interviews with his former attorney general Bill Barr, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Mr Trump called Mr Barr “weak” and “cowardly” after Mr Trump made false claims about the stolen election in the House panel as “bulls ***”.

Ms Trump, one of her father’s most trusted advisers, said she did not think the 2020 election was rigged and valued the bar. His father objected that he had “checked out” before the 2020 election and was paying homage to Baru.

In her inaugural statement, GOP legislator Ms Cheney said many of her party members had apologized to Mr Trump for trying to “change the election”: “Tonight, I say this to my Republican counterparts who are defending themselves: they will come. One day Donald Trump will be gone, but your contempt will remain.”

To watch about 20 million Americans, the rating show – the equivalent of Sunday Night football spectators. There are no streaming services in that number.