Jamie Foxx thanks family and fans in first video since hospitalisation: ‘I’ve been to hell and back’

Jamie Foxx is speaking out for the first time since being hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition in April.

The award-winning actor and musician, 55, posted an Instagram video update for fans overnight on Friday.

In the video, Foxx does address speculation about what led to her hospitalization, though she doesn’t reveal details about what happened.

“I know a lot of people are waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, you don’t want to see me like that, man,” he said. “You should see me laughing, having fun, partying, cracking jokes, doing movies and TV shows. You don’t want to see the tubes coming out of me trying to figure out if I’m going to make it.

Fox credits her daughter and sister for saving her life.

“To them, to God, to so many great medical people, I can leave you with this video,” he said. “I can’t tell you how good it is to have your family kicking like this, you know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let anything out, they protected me and that’s what I hope everyone gets in moments like this.”

Fox has been seen in Chicago in recent weeks where he is undergoing medical treatment at a facility that specializes in rehabilitation for patients with physical disabilities, brain or spinal cord injuries.

The “Ray” star hit the record straight with rumors on social media.

“As you can see, the eyes are working, the eyes are working well. I’m not disabled, but I’ve been through hell and back, and I’ve had some potholes on my road to recovery. But I’m coming back, and I can work.

The video comes hours after Fox posted a photo of himself on top of a gold car with the caption, “Greater things to come.”

The Oscar winner ended the video, saying, “I love everybody, I love all the love that I’ve got … Every time you see me out there, I’m going to cry because it’s been hard, man. I was sick, man. But now I’ve got my legs under me, so you’re going to see me out.