James Harden stopped boarding the 76ers plane and will stay home for the road trip

James Harden returned to practice for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday after a 10-day absence, but will not join them on their two-game road trip to open the 2023-24 NBA season.

Following practice, Harden arrived at the airport ready to join the team on its flight to Milwaukee ahead of Thursday’s opener against the Bucks, but a security official denied him entry to the team plane. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Before arriving at the airport, team officials told Horton they wanted him to stay home to continue working.

Asked earlier this month if he could salvage his relationship with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, Harden replied, “No.” (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

From Heinz:

“Initially, the standoff was interpreted as a suggestion rather than a mandate, sources said. Harden began participating in portions of the session with the intent of joining the team on a flight to Milwaukee that afternoon.

“After training, the Horton fixed-base operator arrived at the airport and boarded the team plane, but was stopped by a security officer who informed him that he was not allowed to accompany the team, sources said.

“General manager Elton Brandt and head coach Nick Nurse have spoken to Harden and the organization wants him to accept and follow its training plan, which includes staying at the practice facility when the team is away, sources said.”

Later Thursday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the NBA was investigating Harden’s availability for the 76ers’ season-opening road trip “to determine if there was an authorized reason for his non-participation.”

Do the 76ers want Harden to be 100% ready or do they want to avoid any distractions by having him on the road?

All of this comes as Harden’s preferred destination, the Los Angeles Clippers, suspended trade talks with the 76ers for the 10-time NBA All-Star and 2018 MVP after a roller-coaster summer in which a trade from Philadelphia seemed inevitable.

During Harden’s offseason, he picked up a $35.6 million player option with the expectation that the 76ers would trade him. That never materialized and the team planned to bring him back to training camp. At an event in China in August, he called president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a “liar,” leading to a $100,000 fine from the league, “indicating that he will not trade the services called for under his player contract unless he trades them to another team.”

Earlier this month, Horton said his relationship with Morey was unsalvageable.

“My whole thing was I wanted to retire for a Sixer, the front office wasn’t in their future plans,” he said.

Even if Harden stays home, his future with the franchise will be a daily topic of conversation until a resolution is reached. There is no way for the team to avoid it.

The nurse, meanwhile, is Trying to worry about court matters for now.

“Now my worries are really going to be focused on the game [Thursday] the night We’ve put a lot into it and I think we’re in a great place, mentally and production-wise, all of that. That is what I will continue to do,” he said.

The 76ers’ home opener is Sunday night when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.