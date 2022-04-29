James Gordon quits ‘The Late Late Show’ in 2023

The host of “The Late Late Show” is set to vacate his seat in 2023, by which time eight seasons will be running.

Gordon was emotional Thursday night while talking about his decision on his monologue.

“When I started this journey, it will always be that way. It will be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my ultimate goal,” he said. “I never wanted this show to override its reception in any way. I always wanted to make it. I think in one more year it will be a good time to move forward and see what else is out there.”

Gordon added that next season should be the show’s “best year” and “go out with the bank”.