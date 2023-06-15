Jack Teixeira was indicted on charges of mishandling classified information

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, who posted dozens of classified intelligence reports and other sensitive documents on a gaming server, retained and transmitted classified national security information on six accounts.

FBI agents arrested Airman Teixeira, 21, at his home in North Titan on April 13, two months after criminal charges were filed.

Airman Teixeira remains in federal custody after prosecutors presented evidence of a history of making violent and racist threats, access to an arsenal and representing a risk of sharing sensitive information with foreign countries.

“The unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified information undermines our nation’s security,” said US Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy said in a statement. “Individuals who have access to classified material have a fundamental obligation to protect information for the security of the United States, our active-duty service members, its citizens, and its allies.”