SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink 6-9 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the company’s latest Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on August 11, 2023. SpaceX

Update: SpaceX is now aiming to lift off the mission by Wednesday, August 16 at 11:36 pm EDT.

SpaceX crews at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida are on track to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying another batch of the company’s Starlink Internet satellites on Wednesday, August 16. 90 minutes before FLORIDA TODAY’s Space Team will follow live launch coverage.

The launch is set for 8:14 p.m. EDT, but the weather isn’t great at that time, so there’s a chance it could slip into the four-hour launch window.

Liftoff is set for 8:14 p.m. EDT, with a four-hour release window that extends until midnight on Wednesday. Other launch opportunities will be available at the same time 24 hours later on Thursday 17th August if teams need it.

What is the weather outlook for the launch:

Space Force forecasters last reported a 20% chance of “go”, but eventually that would increase to 65%.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Launch Complex 40 will host.

The payload is the company’s next batch of Starlink Internet-beaming satellites.

The 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket will continue on a southeast course between Florida and the Bahamas.

If it launches on time, this year will mark the Space Coast’s 42nd launch.

There are no local sonic booms with this mission.

The 130-foot first-stage booster targets the landing drone eight minutes after liftoff.

When is the next release?

The next Falcon 9 scheduled for liftoff from Florida will carry NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

On Friday, August 25, NASA astronaut Jasmine Mokbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Duchenne Dovraktin Dovraktin Dovraktin Dovraktin Dovraktin Dovraktin Dovraktin, the space station for a six-month science mission.

Before then, SpaceX may plan another Falcon 9 Starlink mission from Cape Town, but no specific launch dates have been released.

