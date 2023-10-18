Israel-Hamas War Emerges as Crisis Escalates in Gaza: Live Updates

4:58 PM ET, October 18, 2023

The family has yet to hear from the Israeli man, who was fishing with a friend on the morning of the attack



An Israeli was fishing in the morning with his long-time friend on the beach north of Gaza October 7 attacks Still not in touch with his family.

That’s the last the family heard Danil Kimenfeld After the attacks began, he told them he was going to a shelter, his son Igor Kimenfeld told CNN on Wednesday.

“He called my brother to say we’re going to a shelter, so don’t worry if you can’t get to him,” Kimenfeld said.

Kimenfeld, a U.S. citizen who lives with his wife in New Jersey, said he traveled to Israel on Monday. He said that they did not get any information from the police and instead they got rumours, rumors that there were 60 fishermen around Jigim. [beach]Most of them were found dead except for a few who escaped.

Danil Kimenfeld’s friends went to the beach and found all of his car bullets and fishing gear still in the car, his son said.

Igor Kimenfeld believes his father took it to a shelter, but he doesn’t know.

Kimenfeld gave a DNA sample as part of the search for her father, but it didn’t match the dead, she said.

“Nobody gave us an answer,” Kimenfeld said. “When we call, it sounds like we’re disturbing someone.”

Kimenfeld described her father as the “anchor” of the family.

“I admire everything about him, he’s a very easy person to love, he’s funny, he’s very social,” Kimenfeld said of her father.

“I try to be as fun and social as him and a great person, very giving and achieving,” he added. “He was the bedrock not only of our family, but of the entire extended family.”

Israelis have responded heroically to such a horrific tragedy, Kimenfeld told CNN.