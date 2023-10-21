Israel calls Hamas claim to reject hostage release ‘propaganda’

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas on October 21, one sees posters depicting hostages and missing persons as residents of Tel Aviv show support and solidarity for the families of hostages held in Gaza. 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad Get license rights

JERUSALEM, Oct 21 (Reuters) – Israel on Saturday described as “propaganda” claims by Hamas that the militant group wanted the release of two more hostages on humanitarian grounds, but Israel refused to accept them.

Abu Ubaidah, a spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing, said it had informed Qatar of the group’s intention to release two additional people on Friday, the same day it released Americans Judith Tai Ranan and her daughter Natalie.

In a later statement, Abu Ubaydah said Hamas was ready to release the two on Sunday “using the same procedures” involved in the release of Judith and Natalie.

The Palestinian group captured around 210 people during its deadly attack in southern Israel on October 7. Qatar, which brokered Friday’s release, had no immediate comment.

In a brief statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said: “We will not address Hamas’ false propaganda.”

The statement further said: We will continue to take all possible measures to bring back home all the abducted and missing persons.

Reporting by Emily Rose, Hadem Maher in Dubai and Andrew Mills in Doha; Editing by Alison Williams and Daniel Wallis

