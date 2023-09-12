iPhone 15, new Apple Watch and new AirPods

An hour ago
Attendees check out the brand new Apple products during an Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, September 12, 2018.
An hour ago
Apple’s high-end iPhone works well with its high-end headset
Apple iPhone 15 spatial video.
An Apple executive said that photos and videos taken on the iPhone 15 Pro and viewed on Vision Pro will look “lifelike.”
Users can now capture spatial videos using both Ultrawide and conventional cameras to create 3D videos that can be enjoyed in Vision Pro. Those videos can be shared with anyone with Apple Vision Pro and will be released “later this year.”
An hour ago
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro costs $999 and the iPhone Pro Max costs $1,199
Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Price
Apple announced that its iPhone 15 Pro will start at $999, the same price as last year. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at $1,199, which is a bit steep, but users get 256 gigabytes of storage.
Users can pre-order the phones on Friday and they will be available on September 22.
An hour ago
The iPhone 15 Pro cameras are getting a big upgrade
Apple iPhone 15 camera.
48-megapixel cameras can now shoot in 48MP HEIF and super high resolution by default. 24-megapixel photos work well in low-light, highly detailed photos.
The sensor is larger than previous iPhone models, and the iPhone 15 Pro’s Photonic Engine allows for focal lengths of 24, 28 and 35 millimeters.
The iPhone 15 Pro will also have a 3X telephoto camera. For the 15 Pro Max, it gets upgraded to 5X zoom. This is a new difference between two models of already high-end iPhones.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max will also have a 120mm focal length. Users can connect their iPhone 15 Pro directly to their Mac computers.
An hour ago
The USB-C update means that older Lightning cables no longer work
Apple iPhone 15 USB-C connector
As Apple switches to USB-C charging with the iPhone 15, users’ old Lightning cables will no longer work.
This means US residents will have to get new cables that upgrade, although many already have them for their laptops, headphones and other gadgets. But Apple will include a cable in the iPhone box.
An hour ago
Apple introduces “action button” for iPhone 15 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 Action Button.
Apple is replacing its mute switch with an “action button” on its iPhone 15 Pro model. When users press it, they can still switch between their ringer and silence, but they can choose from different actions. People can press a button and start a voice memo, for example.
The button corresponds to the visual feedback on the iPhone 15 Pro’s Dynamic Island.
An hour ago
The new features will be powered by the A17 Pro, the industry’s first 3nm chip
Apple iPhone Pro A17 Pro chip.
The new A17 Pro chip has a “breakthrough” GPU, a 3 nanometer chip manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor. It also includes 19 billion transistors.
It will have two high-performance cores and four “performance” cores. Apple’s artificial intelligence accelerator, Neural Engine, is twice as fast and powered by 16 cores for the company. The GPU is a six-core unit that Apple says is 20% faster than the previous version, and the company says the GPUs are focused on gaming rather than AI.
An hour ago
The iPhone 15 Pro comes in three colors
The high-end, titanium-clad iPhone 15 Pro comes in black, blue and silver. Apple executives tout how light and thin it is, while emphasizing the strength of titanium, comparing it to alloys used in the Mars rover.
2 hours ago
The iPhone 15 Pro will ship in an iPhone with a titanium case that’s ‘lighter’ and with ‘slim borders’
Apple iPhone 15 Titanium Pro.
A tough titanium material covers both iPhone 15 Pro models. Now, they use less durable aluminum. Compared to the current iPhone 14 Pro generation, the titanium is brushed and, judging by the teaser video, has slightly smoother edges.
2 hours ago
Apple iPhone 15 can call roadside assistance via satellite
Apple SOS Help.
Apple announced that the iPhone 15 will be able to call roadside assistance via satellite.
This means users without cell service who need assistance on the road can still get it. The service is free for iPhone 15 users for two years.
2 hours ago
iPhone 15 prices are reported to start at $799
The base iPhone 15 price is $799. The larger iPhone 15 Plus costs $899. There is no change in the lower price.
2 hours ago
Apple confirms USB-C coming to iPhone
Apple iPhone 15 USB-C connector.
“USB-C has become a globally accepted standard, so we’re bringing it to the iPhone,” the Apple presenter said. That was the big excitement of the morning in Cupertino, California.
2 hours ago
USB-C, the ‘universally accepted standard,’ is coming to the iPhone 15
The audience gave its biggest cheer when Apple announced both USB-C charging and wired AirPods for the next-gen iPhone 15. An executive said that the 2nd generation AirPods Pro will also be updated for USB-C.
2 hours ago
Apple’s current top-end A16 bionic chip will now be standard on the base iPhone 15
The 16-core A16 Bionic chip first debuted in the top-end iPhone 14 Pro last year. Now, it comes to Apple’s entry-level iPhone 15.
2 hours ago
Apple’s new bands show the company is moving beyond fashion
As Apple stops using leather as a material in its products, on Tuesday it introduced several new bands and colors based on fiber and plastic, many of which use recycled materials through their color or shape.
While ditching leather is good for the environment, it’s a clear break from the original Apple Watch’s launch in 2014, which focused on fashion, including luxury brands and luxury finishes like leather.
2 hours ago
Both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have Dynamic Island
Apple launches iPhone 15.
First introduced on the iPhone 14 Plus, Dynamic Island is now rolling out to both the high-end and lower-end versions of the iPhone 15.
2 hours ago
Here is the new iPhone 15
Apple launches iPhone 15.
Tim Cook is back on stage. The company is now announcing the latest in the line: the iPhone 15. A preview video teased the iPhone 15 in muted pink, yellow, green, blue and, of course, black.
2 hours ago
Apple Watch Ultra 2 price announced: $799
Apple Watch Series 9.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will cost $799, the Series 9 will cost $399, and the second-generation SE will cost $249, the company said.
2 hours ago
Leather straps are a thing of the past, says Apple
Apple has introduced new micro-woven straps for its watches that the company says are made without leather, which the company says are better for the environment.
The company collaborated with luxury brand Hermès on four new leather-free bands and announced a band collaboration with sportswear brand Nike.
2 hours ago
Apple has released the new Apple Watch Ultra 2
The new Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Jeff Williams is now previewing the new high-end Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The new S9 chip will include precision detection through a new second-generation ultra-wideband architecture and a new display capable of 3,000 nits. . It also has 72 hours of battery life and 95% recycled titanium.
The device will come with a new watch face, exclusively called the Ultra 2 Modular Ultra. Apple describes it as the most customizable watch face it’s ever created.
