iPhone 15 battery capacities revealed in regulatory database

Apple hasn’t advertised battery capacities for its new iPhone 15 lineup, but MySmartPrice This information was obtained from the Chinese regulatory database.
The Chinese regulatory listing reveals that the iPhone 15 has a 3,349mAh battery (rated capacity) and 12.981Wh wattage, while the iPhone 15 Pro has a 3,274mAh battery and 12.70Wh wattage.
Battery capacities for the entire iPhone 15 lineup:
- iPhone 15: 3,349mAh
- iPhone 15 Plus: 4,383mAh
- iPhone 15 Pro: 3,274mAh
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4,422mAh
Battery capacities for the 2022 iPhone 14 lineup:
- iPhone 14: 3,279 mAh
- iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325 mAh
- iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200 mAh
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323 mAh
The same database accurately revealed battery capacities for four iPhone 14 models ahead of those devices’ introduction last year.
Apple hasn’t highlighted battery life improvements for its new iPhone 15 models compared to its direct predecessors. This contradicts several rumors prior to Apple’s event, which suggested that major performance improvements to the A17 Pro chip would bring improvements in battery life.
According to Apple, the approximate battery life of each iPhone 15 model is as follows:
- iPhone 15: 20 hours
- iPhone 15 Plus: 26 hours
- iPhone 15 Pro: 23 hours
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: 29 hours
This is similar to the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Of course, performance improvements in Apple’s latest models may still result in slightly better real-world performance.
All four iPhone 15 models were announced by Apple earlier this week and will be available for pre-order on Friday. The devices are slated to launch on September 22.
