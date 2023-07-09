Insidious Red Door Sinks Indiana Jones at Box Office, Joy Ride Stalls – The Hollywood Reporter

‘Indiana Jones 5 and the Dial of Destiny,’ ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ and ‘Joy Ride.’

Courtesy of LucasFilm; Courtesy of Sony Pictures; Ed Araguay/Lionsgate

Big summer tentpoles continue to struggle at the domestic box office, where a horror film is scrapped Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Insidious: The red door An estimated $32.7 million to win the July 7-9 weekend Indie 5It slipped to No. 2 in its sophomore outing with an estimated $26.5 million.

The red door Despite weak reviews, it scored the series’ second best start behind 2013 Hypocrisy: Chapter 2 ($40.3 million), not adjusted for inflation.

Over the weekend, pre-release tracking suggested the fifth and final Insidious installment, series star Patrick Wilson will make his directorial debut and earn $25 million or more. Screen Gems has partnered with Stage 6 Films and Blumhouse on the horror film, which reunites the original cast including Wilson, Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins and Andrew Astor.

The dial of destinyFrom Lucasfilm and Disney, it dropped more than 55 percent as it surpassed $100 million domestically to finish Sunday with $248 million in worldwide ticket sales.

Sleeper Fourth of July win The sound of freedom, Angel Studios, finished third with more than $17 million in North America. The conservative-leaning film, crowd-funded, is doing big business in the American heartland and south. The film, which opened to big numbers on the Fourth of July after receiving an A+ Cinema Score from audiences, finished with a domestic tally of $40 million on Sunday.

Pixar and Disney Basic Held at No. 4, cont Spider-Man: The Whole Spider-Verse In number 5.

Joy ride, from Lionsgate, finished at No. 6 with a disappointing opening of $5.9 million. The film, which had expected $7 million to $9 million, marks the second of several bad comedies to open at the summer box office as Hollywood tries to revive the genre. From the producers next door and co-screenwriter Crazy rich Asians, Joy ride Ashley Park, Sherri Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu star as four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure.

Other weekend highlights: Basic DC and Warner Bros.’ Flash $109 million in North American based on domestic ticket sales.

A lot more to come.