Inside Trump’s Decision to Avoid GOP Debate

On a chilly August night on the crowded patio of his private club in New Jersey, former President Donald J. Trump held out the phone to his dinner companions.

The Republican front-runner was having dinner with Fox News contributor and columnist Charlie Hurt when he got a call from another member of the Fox team. The person at the other end of the line, Mr. Trump was happy to show his guests, according to two people familiar with the call, including Bret Baier, one of the two moderators of Wednesday’s first Republican debate.

That week Mr. This is Trump’s second Fox party. The night before, he hosted Fox News chairman Jay Wallace and the network’s chief executive, Suzanne Scott, who invited Mr. NJ went to Bedminster in hopes of persuading Trump. Mr. Bayer made the call to get a sense of the former president’s latest thinking.

For months, Fox had been working on Mr. Trump, both privately and publicly. He was keeping them guessing, in his patented trite way. But even though he acted like he was asking for requests, Mr. Trump continued his plan for his own counter-programming to the debate.